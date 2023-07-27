Elaine Ruth "Renner" Howe, 63, of Hannibal, died July 25, 2023. Service will be held at 4 p.m., July 31, at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be July 31, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the church. The Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Hannibal
