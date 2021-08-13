Elaine K. Smith Fekete, 76, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:37 AM, Friday, August 13, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital, in Hannibal, Missouri.
A Memorial Service will be at 3:00 PM, August 17, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Elaine’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Elaine was born June 15, 1945, in Allen Park, Michigan, to Harold Smith and Ann MarKunas Smith. She was married to William E. Fekete on August 4, 1967, in Taylor, Michigan. He survives.
Other survivors include her 2 sons, Brent Fekete (Lisa) of Hannibal, Missouri and Brad Fekete (Carrie) of Moresville, North Carolina, 1 brother, Harold Smith (Shirley) of Greensboro, North Carolina, 7 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Herb Smith and Harvey Smith, and 2 sisters, Evelyn Kapp and Eleanor Bechler.
Professionally, Elaine worked as an administrative assistant at the Dana Corporation, and truly had a servant’s heart, loving to care for people. She attended Clover Road Christian Church and enjoyed serving and greeting at Sunday Services. Some of Elaine’s favorite ways to relax and unwind were to read, watch Blue Bloods or quilt. Her collection of tea pots was something to admire. She loved the color red and had a sense of humor known well by those who were lucky enough to have her in their lives. Elaine will be forever missed by her many loved ones.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice.
