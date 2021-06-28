Eileene F. Parks, 89, of Jefferson City, formerly of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:45 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Freeburg, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 2, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Joe Thrower will officiate.
Burial will follow at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Eileene’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, on July 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Eileene was born February 26, 1932, in Ilasco, Missouri, to Robert Shelby Stringer and Annabelle William Stringer.
Survivors include her 4 children, Janet Parks of Hannibal, Missouri, Lori Ruder (Fred) of Freeburg, Missouri, Larry Parks (Linda) of Jefferson City, Missouri, Chris Parks of Jefferson City, her twin sister, Geraldine Riney of Hannibal, Missouri, sister, Shirley Powell of Bowling Green, Missouri, 5 grandchildren, Jason Leonard (Misty), Michéal Strayhorn (Benny), Erin Parks, Amy Chaffins (Dave), Logan Parks, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eileene was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons, Michael Parks and Richard Parks, 1 brother, John Stringer and 1 grandson, Brian Eggen.
A longtime member of the Graphic and Communication Arts Union, Eileene first worked at Western Printing in Hannibal and later went on to work at Von Hoffman Press in Jefferson City, Missouri, where she worked for many years until her retirement.
Away from work, Eileene loved to play games and especially enjoyed card games and dice games. An avid reader, Eileene liked to read Christian romance selections. A wonderful cook in her younger years, Eileene loved to make a variety of dishes over the years for her family, with her Hot Tamale Pie and Watergate Salad being two favorites. Always proud of her Ilasco heritage, Eileene loved to make trips back to Hannibal and Ilasco to visit with her friends and family.
Eileene attended the Church of the Nazarene of Jefferson City, Missouri and prior to that, when she lived in Hannibal, she enjoyed attending the Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Michael Otto, Cody Otto, Gary Riney, Logan Parks, Eldon Power and Bobby Riney.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nazarene Missions — at the Church of the Nazarene of Jefferson City, Missouri.
