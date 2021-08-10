Edward "Ed" V. Bremmer, Sr. 82, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:40 PM, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Harry S. Truman Veteran's Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Edward's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday August 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Edward was born July 2, 1939, in Hannibal, MO to Edward "Ted" Bremmer and Sylvia I. Paugh Bremmer.
Survivors include 3 children, Kevin Bremmer of New London, MO, Edward V. Bremmer, Jr. (Laina) of Ilasco, MO, Tony Bremmer (Kim) of Hannibal, MO, 1 brother, Jack Bremmer of Hannibal, MO, 4 grandchildren, Lance Bremmer, Rachel Dale (Gerad), Sandra K. Bremmer and Aaron Howes. He is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, 1 son, Jerry Bremmer, 1 grandson, Brandon Bowers, 1 brother, Orville Lee Bremmer and 2 cousins, Austin Boulware and Marvin Boulware.
Professionally Ed worked as a concrete contractor. He was also a commercial fisherman.
Ed served his country proudly in the United States Army and also in the Missouri National Guard.
Ed was an outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish, often hunting deer locally and bigger game out west over the years. Ed’s favorite fishing hole was the Mississippi River. He was also a talented woodworker, crafting furniture and even cabinets. Country music, line dancing and hitting the bowling lanes were a few of Ed’s favorites. He also was gifted in the kitchen, cooking up the best ham and beans and wild game. Motorcycles were a part of Ed’s life over the years, he rode everything from an Indian Motorcycle in his early years to a 1956 Harley. Those that knew Ed remember his signature blue jean overalls, his colorful personality and his affinity for telling a good story. Ed will be missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Ed was a Baptist by faith and previously attended Southside Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Mike Bremmer, Warren Bremmer, Lance Bremmer, Rick Lambert, Jason Pritchett and Taylor Pritchett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leigh Ann Bremmer Hawn, Jack Bremmer, Edward V. Bremmer, Jr., Kevin Bremmer, Tony Bremmer and all of Ed's hunting, fishing and motorcycle buddies.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Conservation Department or to the Great River Honor Flight.
