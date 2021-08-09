Hannibal Edward V. Bremmer, Sr. Aug 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edward V. Bremmer, Sr., 82, of Hannibal, died Aug. 8, 2021, at the Harry S. Truman Veteran’s Hospital in Columbia, Mo. James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal Edward V Mo. Columbia James O'donnell Hospital Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Center man dies in Ralls County crash Elizabeth N. Brown Show Me HH Farms to host a sunflower event on Saturday Troy L. Pruett Accidental cash donation found at Goodwill Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView