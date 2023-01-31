Edward Taylor "Ed" Woods

Edward Taylor Woods, 75 of Louisiana, MO passed away at DePaul Hospital on January 23, 2023. Ed was born July 14, 1947, in Louisiana, MO to the late Nannie Butters Woods and Goodrich Euen Woods. He married Regina DeBlasio (Morabito) on August 4, 1986, at the American Association of Meat Processors annual convention which was held that year in Reno, Nevada. They recently celebrated 36 years of marriage. Ed was formerly married to the late Marlene Wheatley and they had four children, Amanda, Rachel, Angela and Ryan. He is a lifelong resident of Pike County, graduating from Bowling Green High School in 1965, then attending the University of Missouri-Columbia earning a bachelor’s degree in food science and nutrition in 1965. After working in Kansas City, KS for Wilson Certified Foods as a bacon product manager he returned to Bowling Green to the meat business his father had started in 1962, known as Woods Locker & Abattoir. In the years following, there were 7 additions to the original building. The purchase of specialized equipment and the creation of the “Sweet Betsy from Pike” brand allowed the business to flourish and compete on a national level. He then helped expand the product line to include curing hams, bacon and producing sausage products and inventing porkburgers. Porkburgers are unique to Pike County, just one of the many products Woods Smoked Meats is famous for. In the 80’s with the encouragement of friends who wanted something else besides burger and roasts from their deer hunt Ed dealt into the world of summer sausage. He worked on the formula for venison summer sausage for five years before he was satisfied that he had a good product. That led to further development of using exotic meats such as buffalo, elk and antelope in summer sausage recipes.

Ed entered his first national competition in 1972 and came in (as he would say) dead last for his cured ham entry. After that his competitive spirit kicked in and with help from fellow processors in the Missouri Association of Meat Processors (MAMP), the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP), university professors and endless hours of reformulating recipes he finally started winning at the cured meat shows. He never forgot the help he received, and he was always eager to share his expertise. The last few years at the business he received phone calls from all over the country, processors who were having trouble either with their formulas or equipment eager to get Ed’s advice on perfecting their meat products.

