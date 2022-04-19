Edward P. Walker

Edward Patrick Walker, 61, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on April 11, 2022. Edward was born on February 17, 1961 in Hannibal, Missouri to Jack and Joyce Walker.
In 1980, Edward and his brother, Dan, moved to Kirksville, MO to attend Truman State University. After receiving his bachelor’s degree, he moved to the Kansas City area, where he began working for MODOT.
Edward was very witty and had a great sense of humor, making friends everywhere he went. He adored his family and enjoyed spending time with them any chance he could. He was especially close with his father and the two of them would visit flea markets and antique shops, scouring for their latest treasures. Edward was often found soaking up the sun in his pool along with his golden retrievers, neighbors and friends.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Walker; and nephew, Kyle Walker.
He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his siblings, Christina (Bob) Dudak, Cindy (David) Quinlin, and Dan (Michelle) Walker; sister-in-law, Rita Walker; nieces and nephews, Ashley (Rick) Shepherd, Katie (Gus) Haug, Andy (Lew Ann) Quinlin, Audrey Quinlin, Hart (Sarah) Walker, Haley Walker, and Dillon Walker; great nieces and nephews, Reid and Layla Shepherd, Paige and Quinn Haug, and Adrie and Jack Quinlin; special friends, Nancy Fellenstein and Rodger Morrish; and his beloved dogs, Cheeto and Milo.
A private memorial service and internment was held at Terrace Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The University of Kansas Medical Center – ICU department.
