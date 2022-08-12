Edward L. Tate

Edward (Mickey) L. Tate, age 86, formerly of Maywood, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022 at Good Samaritan Home surrounded by his family. He was born March 25, 1936, in Durham, MO, son of the late Russell E. and Grace N. (Langford) Tate. He married Mary Jane Weber on March 2, 1957 in Lewistown, MO. She survives.

Edward graduated in 1954 from Ewing High School. He was employed 32 years at Moorman Manufacturing in Quincy, IL and retired from there in 1994. After retirement, he started his own company and operated “Ed Tate Stump Removal” until he sold his business in October 2022. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball and played in many “old-timer” games in Durham, MO until he was in his 50’s. He was a skilled billiards player and won several tournaments. He was also in a bowling league for many years. He especially loved traveling with his wife to different countries and doing things together with his family. Edward was a long-standing member of the National Rifle Association and an avid hunter. He was a member of the South Union Baptist Church in Maywood.

