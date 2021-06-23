Edward F. “Pat” Murphy, of Clinton, Iowa, formerly of Hannibal, died Jan. 14, 2021 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., June 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal. Burial in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed at https://my.gather.app/remember/pat-edward-murphy. Reception following burial will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 26, at St. Michael’s Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church. James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements.
