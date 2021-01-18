Edward F. "Pat" Murphy passed away peacefully at home in Clinton, Iowa early January 14, 2021, surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer. He and his wife were longtime residents of Savanna, Ill.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, followed by a time of sharing and a brief Prayer Service.
Pat was born January 12, 1945 in Hannibal, Mo., to Edward F. (Frank) and J. Darlene (Logerman) Murphy. He was a 1962 graduate of McCooey Memorial High School in Hannibal where he still holds the single game basketball scoring record for the Hannibal-Quincy area —56 points. He continued his education at Moberly Junior College (now MACC) where he played basketball for Lowell "Cotton" Fitzsimmons. The 1962-63 Greyhound team finished second in the Nation of the Junior Colleges of America. On August 29, 1964 he married Ann Wellman in Palmyra, Mo., and they moved to Kirksville where he attended what is now Truman State University. Together they raised three children and celebrated 56 years of marriage.
He worked for the Burlington-Northern Railroad and the BNSF Railway for 34 years starting in the Communications Department on the line crew. In August 1971 he was named District Lineman headquartered at Savanna, Ill., and the family relocated there. He finished his career as a Construction Foreman in the Telecom Dept. March 1, 2005.
Pat was a lifetime member of the Palmyra Council #1937 Knights of Columbus and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was a licensed IHSA and ASA official for baseball and softball. He was also President of the Losers Club at Poopy’s in Savanna.
Pat will be dearly missed by his wife, Ann; son, David (Kim Gregory) Murphy of Fulton, Ill.; daughter, Erin (Chuck) Wiebenga of Fulton, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Lora Murphy of Savanna; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rob in 2019; granddaughter, Candice in 2008; both parents; and parents-in-law, L.A. (Unk) and Leola Wellman.
Memorials may be made to the Savanna, Ill., or Fulton, Ill., Volunteer Fire Departments, or their Food Pantries.
Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna is assisting the family.
A Memorial Mass, inurnment in Holy Family Cemetery and Celebration of Life will be held in Hannibal at a later date.