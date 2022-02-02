Edmond Riley

Edmond "Ed" Riley, age 98, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 4:15 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home and his wife Erma Maxine Riley, age 97, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:40 pm Friday, January 21, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services for Ed and Erma will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Arch United Methodist Church. Pastor Stacie Williams and Pastor Jeanne Webdell will officiate. Burial with full military honors for Ed, provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Ed's and Erma's life will be held at 10:00 am until 11:00 am Thursday February 10, 2022, at Arch United Methodist Church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Ed was born on November 26, 1923, in Lentner, MO, the son of Homer Lee and Mildred (Webdell) Riley.
He was united in marriage to Erma Colgrove on June 23, 1946, in Plainville, IL. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2022. They had celebrated seventy-five years of marriage together this past year.
Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Sweets (Henry III) of Hannibal, MO, grandchildren, Amy Sweets of Omaha, NE and Henry Sweets, IV (Danielle) of Scottsdale, AZ; great-grandchildren, Katherine Lee and Henry Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Riley was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Riley and granddaughter, Laura Lee Sweets,
Ed graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1941. He Honorably served his country in the US Army Air Corp during WWII.
Ed worked as a maintenance mechanic for Underwood, now known as General Mills before his retirement.
Ed's hobbies included Bass Fishing and Quail Hunting. Ed's biggest pastime was tinkering in his shop. He could fix or build just about anything. Mr. Riley's biggest love was for his family. He cherished visiting with his family every chance he could get.
Mr. Riley was a long time member of Arch United Methodist Church and the Harmony Sunday School Class.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arch United Methodist Church or Community Loving Care Hospice, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Ed's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.