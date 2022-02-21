Edith R. Booker

Edith Ray Booker, 81, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:40 AM Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Chaplin Mark Burkey will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no visitation.
Edith was born November 4, 1940, in Hannibal, MO to Richard M. Booker and Nellie Dreyer Booker.
Survivors include her sister, Beverly Welch of Hannibal, MO and her twin sister, Marie Cash of Hannibal, MO.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Mary Smith, Betty Kraker and Juanita Cartwright and four brothers, Harold N. Booker, Bobby Booker, Richard Booker and Jackie Booker.
Professionally Edith was a clerk with the C.V. Mosby Publishing Company in St. Louis, MO.
Edith was a quiet person who loved her family and loved Hannibal.
She enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard. Watching the Golden Girls, St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and listening to the music of Perry Como and Frank Sinatra were a few of Edith's favorites.
Edith was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Booker, Braden Booker, Nicholas Glover and Billy Glover.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
