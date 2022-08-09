Earl D. Shobe

Earl Dean Shobe, 77, of Hannibal, passed away at 10:28 AM, Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Larry Hinds will officiate.
Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Earl Dean’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
Earl Dean was born February 7, 1945, in Hannibal, MO to Courtland Shobe and Catherine Brocaille Shobe.
He was married to Janet Sue Crane on April 10, 1965, in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on September 29, 2005
Survivors include his four children, Catherine White, Earl Dean Shobe Jr., Janey Bagnati (Dave), and Melissa Cogdal (Donald); one sister, JoAnn Cervney ; one brother, Robert Shobe (Susie); seven grandchildren, Russell W. Tobias III, Andrew D. Tobias, Amber L. White, Chauncey Warthen (Devon), Christian D. Shobe, Korey O'Cheltree, and Kerry Marorona (Michael); and two great grandchildren, Nehemiah and Lily Warthen. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl Dean was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Dakota R. Cogdal; two sisters, Janey Shobe, and Betty Ledbetter; three brothers, Kenny Shobe, Donald Shobe, and Bud Shobe; son-in-law, William C. White.
Earl Dean was a 1963 graduate of Hannibal High School. After high school one of Earl Dean’s first jobs was working at Rosser’s Meat Market. He also fondly remembered driving the mosquito fogging truck for the city of Hannibal during the summer. Earl Dean went on to enjoy a long career at BASF in Hannibal, where he retired in 2005 as an operator controller.
Earl Dean loved the music of his youth, he was always playing tunes from the 1950’s and 1960’s. Long car rides down a country road with good music always made Earl Dean smile. He also enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and Miami Dolphins Football, having been a Dolphins fan since the early 1970’s. Rarely was Earl Dean seen out and about without one of his Dolphin football jerseys on or a St. Louis Cardinals t-shirt. An expert gardener, Earl Dean could make anything grow. His bountiful vegetable garden and beautiful irises were well known.
Earl Dean and his sister, JoAnn had a very special relationship. Spending time together, gardening, shopping and even baking each other pies and cakes.
Earl Dean didn’t know a stranger, rarely at a loss for words he always made time for others. Drives to the dam and spending time with his beloved dog were also a few of Earl Dean’s favorites. Most of all he cherished the time he shared with his family.
Earl Dean was Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Christian Shobe, Rusty Tobias, Andrew Tobias, Devon Warthen, Phillip Cerveny, and Donald Cogdal.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brush Arbor Church of Monroe City, MO.
