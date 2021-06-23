Earl D. Palmer

Earl David Palmer, 70, of Ewing, passed away at 12:30 pm Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home in Ewing, Missouri.
Earl was born May 16, 1951, in Hannibal, Missouri to Earl Richard and Virginia Lucile Nickason Palmer.
Survivors include his Son, Todd David Palmer ( Barb) of Fisher, IL; five grandchildren Toby David Palmer, Todd Michael (Brandi) Palmer, Brooke Palmer, Tyler Palmer, and Brianna Palmer; one great grandson Tanner Palmer; one sister Georgia Marie (Harry) Saunders and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Earl was preceded in death by his Parents, and one sister Viola Lucile Claus.
Earl was a jack of all trades, farming as a young man, then moving into automotive repair and finally settling into sales for Ramsey Jones Mobile Homes and Kirby vacuum cleaners.
Earl enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and he was also a very successful participant in local tractor pulls. Spending time with his grandkids and beloved dog "Foxy" was by far his greatest joy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, made payable to Todd David Palmer.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. There will be no services at this time.
Online condolences may be shared at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.