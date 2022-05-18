E.L. "Len" Moss, (USN Ret).

Commander Elmo Leonard “Len” Moss, USN Ret., aged 105, died Friday, May 13th at his home in Hannibal. He was born December 13, 1916, in rural Ralls County, MO, near Monroe City, to Elmo Ray Moss and Elizabeth Gosney Moss. He married Norma N. Donaldson on February 20, 1942, in Norfolk, VA.
His survivors include four sons: Thomas and wife Mary Beth of Jefferson, TX; Ray and wife Gloria of Mission, TX; Vance of Jefferson, TX; and Brian and wife Kelly of Hannibal, MO; two daughters, Kevan Moss and husband Stephen Horne of Pauls Smiths, NY; and Kathy Moss of San Antonio, TX; three grandchildren, two great-grandsons and one brother, Gene Moss and wife Liz, of Benton, AK. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma N. Donaldson; by his sister Elizabeth “Betsy” Riegel; and one brother Ray, who was killed during WWII. He was also predeceased by his dear friend and companion Kathryn O. Bier.
Len Moss attended elementary schools in Monroe City, MO, Palmyra, MO, and Raymondville, TX. He was a graduate of Raymondville High School in 1934 and of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX, where he graduated with honors in 1938, as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He was also a graduate of Naval Flight Training School in Pensacola, FL in 1941, the Naval Line School in Newport, RI, in 1948, the Naval War College in Newport, RI, in 1955, and completed two years of post-graduate studies at New Jersey Ocean County College in 1972.
Commander Moss served in WWII aboard the USS Brooklyn as a naval aviator, and aboard various other US and British warships and aircraft squadrons. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with one Gold Star for valor in the European African Middle Eastern Campaign. As a career naval officer and aviator, he also served during the Korean and Vietnam wars in various squadrons, bases, and stations. During his 28 years of active service, he flew everything from biplanes, seaplanes, fighter planes (including P-51 Mustangs) to transports, retiring in 1969.
In 1973, Len, Norma, and youngest son Brian, settled in Hannibal, MO, not far from his birthplace, where he revived his interest in fine art, painting landscapes, portraits, and images of aviation. He was a founding member of the Hannibal Arts Council and was a lifelong, active member of the Hannibal YMCA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hannibal Arts Council, the YMCA of Hannibal, or to a cause of the donor’s choice.
Friends and Family are invited to Len's Life Celebration at a visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, May 20, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside services will be private.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
