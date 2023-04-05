Dwayne Stombaugh went home to be with his Heavenly Father Monday, April 3, 2023, at 7:21 PM, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Memorial services with full military honors will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Friends and Family are invited to Dwayne's Life Celebration at a visitation that will immediately follow the memorial service.
He was born August 26, 1935, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Richard and Lavina Smashey Stombaugh, who later became Mrs. Sam Dickensheets. Dwayne married the love of his life, Sharron (Sherry) Britton, on October 6, 1962, and to this union their beloved son Chad was born.
Dwayne grew up near Spalding community. He served in the United States Army and was a graduate of the U.S. Army Radar School in Fort Bliss, Texas, and there became a certified radar technician. He was also awarded a medal for expert marksmanship. While serving in Japan, he was a pitcher for the Army baseball team, was a member of Special Services, earned the rank of Corporal, and when discharged, was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal.
Dwayne was an exceptionally hard working individual. Most of his life, he worked two jobs at a time. For thirty years, he owned Right Way Disposal Service and also worked first at Quincy Compressor (now Colt Industries) as a machinist. In 1968, he became a firefighter for the City of Hannibal, retiring from there as Fire Chief in 2001. Even while working two jobs, he made time to teach his son everything about baseball, practicing hours and hours, while also coaching Chad's youth league baseball teams.
Dwayne began hunting at a very young age. Even before old enough to carry a gun, he would take the coon dogs out to hunt and tree coons until way into the night, all by himself. He would get tired and be a long way from home, so he would go into the neighbor's barn (they all know him), turn on the radio, and lay back in the hay to rest while listening to the Grand Ole Opry if it was Saturday night.
He was a lifelong hunter through the years and had many faithful dogs, and even though they were all strictly outdoor dogs, he was devoted to them. Lucky and Red were the last four-legged buddies, as well as his white horse, Nickaya.
Dwayne really liked to golf, fish, and mushroom hunt (and especially loved eating them). He enjoyed feeding the birds in the yard and keeping the grass mowed and everything done up neatly on the homestead. He was an outdoor person, no matter what the season. Even in the wintertime, he would fire up the big wood stove in the shed and work for hours repairing and fixing things, building bluebird houses, or just puttering around.
Dwayne will be remembered as a loving, devoted family man and friend, who was always truthful and trustworthy. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; son, Chad; daughter-in-law, Lori; grandson, Tom and his wife, Laura; two great grandchildren, Harper and Hudson; and may wonderful nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two children from a previous marriage, Deanna Pabst, and Curt Stombaugh; and sisters, Carol Presson and Sherry Campbell.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in honor of Dwayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.