Duston Wilson

Duston "Dusty" Wilson, 49, of Hannibal, MO, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Dusty's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 17, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Dusty was born August 10, 1973, in Hannibal, MO to Richard Lee "Butch" Wilson and Mary Ratliff Wilson.
He was married to Tracy Pickett on April 10, 1999, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his mother, Mary Wilson of Hannibal, MO; one daughter, Taylor Wilson of Hannibal, MO; two sisters, Shari Whelan (Dan) of Hannibal, MO, and Tina Miller (Tom) of Hannibal, MO; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Cathy Pickett; nieces and nephews, Megan Underhill (Josh), Katie Miller (Shawn Leonard), Kaleb Whelan (Alaina), and Noah Whelan; and Dusty's “special sons” his great nephews, Jace and Easton Underhill.
Dusty was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Wayne and Margaret Ratliff and Benny and Genevieve Wilson; and his sister-in-law, Mindy Pickett.
Professionally, Dusty worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation, where he was a Senior Construction Inspector.
Away from work, Dusty could often be found on the golf course with friends. Dusty enjoyed playing countless rounds at Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal and also looked forward to golf trips with his buddies. A devoted coach, Dusty donated many hours to the youth of our community coaching girls' softball. Dusty had a special bond with his daughter, Taylor on the softball diamond and enjoyed coaching her for many years growing up. Being outdoors brought Dusty joy. He took pleasure in deer hunting and fishing with friends and family. A sports enthusiast, Dusty loved sports of all kinds. A dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Dusty also enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and NASCAR racing, with Jeff Gordon being one of his favorites on the track.
Gifted musically, Dusty could play simply by ear. He played the guitar and drums and enjoyed country music and the hard rock tunes of his high school years. Making others laugh brought Dusty joy. He loved to entertain and enjoyed hosting fish fries with his family and later loved each year hosting a golf tournament and fish fry for his friends around his birthday. Most of all Dusty loved the moments he shared with his friends and family. Simple moments with family on the farm, coaching on the field and golfing with friends meant the most to Dusty.
Dusty was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be Dan Whelan, Tom Miller, Kaleb Whelan, Noah Whelan, Josh Underhill, and Shawn Leonard.
Junior Pallbearers will be Jace Underhill and Easton Underhill.
Honorary pallbearers will be all that knew and loved Dusty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor Wilson Education Fund in care of Tracy Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.