Duston "Dusty" Wilson, 49, of Hannibal, died October 9, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., October 18, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., October 17, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Hannibal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.