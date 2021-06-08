New London, Mo. Dustin W. Strachan Jun 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dustin W Strachan, 39, of New London, Mo., died June 6, 2021, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mo. Columbia University Hospital Dustin W. Strachan Funeral Chapel Palmyra Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Hannibal Public Schools paraprofessional arrested on child sex charges Ryan Hall Nicholas R. Lewellen Lynne Patrice Bagchi Culp shines in record-breaking senior season Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView