Dustin W Strachan, 39, of New London, passed away at 8:30 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021, at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday June 12, 2021, at Mission Hill Baptist Church in Palmyra, MO. Pastor Pat Smith and Pastor Alvin Lewis will officiate. Burial will be at the Memorial Gardens at Mission Hill in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Dusty's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday June 11, 2021, at Mission Hill Baptist Church in Palmyra, MO.
Dusty was born February 27, 1982, in Hannibal, MO to Randall W. and Glenna K. Calvert Strachan.
Survivors include his parents; children, Braydon Strachan and Alexis Ellison; three younger sisters, Erica (Trey) Martin, Emily (Alan) Heimer, and Danielle (Paul) Hirner; two cousins who were more like the brothers, Nathan Yost and Joseph Strachan; nieces and nephews, Skyler, Savannah, and Colton Martin, Robert Eli and Rozetta Heimer, Allison Rose and Jameson Cole Hirner.
Dusty was preceded in death by his grandparents Wendell & Mary Strachan, Robert & Rosetta Calvert and cousin Tyler Cruzan.
Dusty was a devoted father and spent as much time as possible with his son Braydon. He enjoyed debating any argument or subject. Dusty was all about the adrenaline rush, enjoying roller coasters and anything that went fast. In his early life he spent hours boating with family, fishing, skiing, and annual Branson vacations. He taught himself how to play the guitar and was thrilled to spend time with his nieces and nephews. Dusty was a hard worker and always had a job, for the last 13 years he has worked as a material handler and machine operator for General Mills. He loved his country and was an American through and through.
Dusty was a member of Mission Hill Baptist Church in Palmyra, MO and attended Mission Hill Christian Academy and Nemo Christian School.
Pallbearers will be Trey Martin, Alan Heimer, Paul Hirner, Nathan Yost, Joseph Strachan, and Skyler Martin.
Memorial contributions may be made to his son Braydon Strachan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Martin, Robert Eli Heimer, and Jameson Hirner.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.