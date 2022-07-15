Duke Workman, age 93, passed peacefully on July 7, 2022 surrounded by members of his family.
He was born in Rockford, Illinois on Oct. 28, 1928, the third child of Lucien Samuel and Mary Edna Workman. Duke grew up in Lewistown, Missouri and graduated from Lewistown High School in 1946.
Duke attended Kirksville State Teachers College, now Truman State University, on a basketball scholarship and earned a BSE in Education in 1951. While attending college, he met Betty Ann Summers, and they were married in August 1951; shortly before Duke entered the United States Marine Corps in September 1951. He served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Duke returned to Kirksville and earned his Master’s Degree in 1954. Duke and Betty then moved to Hannibal, Missouri where he began his career at Central Junior High School. In 1959, Duke moved to the new Hannibal Junior High School where he taught physical education, and coached basketball, football, and track.
During his 36 year career, Duke was a teacher, coach, basketball referee, baseball umpire, Director of the Hannibal Summer Playground Program, Director of Physical Education for Hannibal Public Schools and Athletic Director at Hannibal High School. He retired in 1990, and Betty and Duke moved to Kirksville in 1993, to enjoy their retirement years. After Betty’s death in 2014, Duke moved to Shoreline, Washington to live with his daughter, Shari. His twice-daily walks and friendly manner made him a fixture in his neighborhood.
Duke spent his career in education and sports, especially basketball. He was a mentor, guide, and father-figure to countless athletes and students. His love of basketball helped many players on his teams not only develop his level of appreciation for the game, but also build personal character that translated the lessons of sport into life. He was particularly fond of the quotation by Grantland Rice, written in Central Junior High’s gymnasium, which read: “For when the One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name, He writes – not that you won or lost – but how you played the game.”
Duke enjoyed hunting, playing pool, dancing with Betty; and was an avid crossword puzzle solver. He was a family man at heart, and spent 63 years devoted to his beloved wife, “Betsy.” He was a wonderful father, friend and neighbor. Duke was a man of the highest moral character, and lived his life never wavering from his core values. He will be greatly missed.
Duke is survived by his son, Mark Stephen Workman (Beth Hudson) of Kirksville (grandson Samuel), and daughter, Shari Gail Welch (Stephen Welch) of Shoreline, Washington (grandchildren: Lucas (Sara and great-granddaughter Brooklyn) and John (Audrey and great-grandchildren Lucy and Jack)). He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister, and his wife Betty Ann Workman.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, 2100 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO. Graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at Maple Hills Cemetery.
Contributions in Memory of Duke Workman may be made to Hope’s Kitchen, c/o Mary Immaculate Parish, 716 E. Washington, Kirksville, MO 63501, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
