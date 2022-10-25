Duane Orren VanSickle, 82, of Hannibal, died October 23, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal. Services with full military rites will be at 2 p.m., October 28, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Cabot, Ark., following a service at Faith Baptist Church in Cabot, at 2 p.m., October 31. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., October 28, at the funeral home.
