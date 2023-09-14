Dr. Robert William Buben

Dr. Robert William Buben, 91, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:10 AM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Father Michael Quinn will officiate.

