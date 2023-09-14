Dr. Robert William Buben, 91, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:10 AM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Father Michael Quinn will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Dr. Buben's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Monday, September 18, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. A Parish Prayer Service will be held at 4:30 PM at the funeral home.
Dr. Buben was born December 30, 1931, in Saint Louis, MO to Boleslaw "Bill" and Louise Kuchma Buben.
He was married to Veronica Meyer on May 29, 1965, in St. Louis, MO.
Other survivors include his three daughters, Kathleen Steelberg (Dr. Schuyler) of Cookson, OK, Elizabeth Sparks of Parkville, MO and Peggy Newell of Lake Ozark, MO and six grandchildren, Patrick Sparks, Sean Sparks, Cara Sparks, Dominic Newell, James Newell, and Gillian Newell.
Dr. Buben was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Connie Zak.
Dr. Buben was a member of the first graduating class from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine, graduating summa cum laude. He then went on to complete his residency in General Surgery at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Buben practiced medicine for most of his professional career at the St. Elizabeth and Levering Hospitals. Dr. Buben served as Chief of Surgery and as well as Chief of Staff at St Elizabeth’s Hospital and was involved in the first placement of a pacemaker and the introduction of GI fiber optics in Hannibal. He visited China in 1986 as a Citizen’s Ambassador in Surgery. Later on he was appointed by the Governor and served on the Missouri State Board of Healing Arts from 1990-1993. After many years of service to the community Dr. Buben retired from Hannibal Regional Hospital.
In his free time, Bob and Veronica enjoyed traveling worldwide and wintered in their home in Pine Island, Florida. A lover of the outdoors, Bob enjoyed fishing and hunting pheasant and quail, as well as target shooting. His love for fishing and hunting was passed down to his grandsons. Bob could often be found in his study at home reading on a wide variety of subjects including the most recent medical journals, or writings on automobiles or guns. Most of all Bob loved his family, he enjoyed spending time together with them.
Dr. Buben was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Hannibal, MO.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert’s grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Regional Hospital Foundation.
