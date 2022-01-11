Dr. Phillip B. Foreman, M.D. age 95, of Hannibal, MO passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side at 9:02 AM Monday, January 10, 2022, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Big Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer, MO. Rev. Nathan Markley will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will follow in the Big Creek Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Dr. Foreman's life will be held 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. A second visitation will also be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service, Thursday at Big Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
The funeral service for Dr. Foreman will be live streamed on the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel Facebook page starting a few minutes before 11:00 AM. Please use the link to view it: www.facebook.com/Smithfuneralhomeandchapel
Phillip was born on July 29, 1926, on a farm in a lean-to, to a lean-to, to a log cabin, in Rensselaer, Missouri, one of twelve children to Paul and Louise (Brown) Foreman.
He was united in marriage to Priscilla Louise Hammond on September 4, 1954, in Boonville, NY. They were married 67 years.
Survivors include his wife, Priscilla Foreman of the home, five children, Susan Humphreys (Jim) of Hannibal, MO, Nancy Foreman of St. Louis, MO, David Foreman (Pam) of Springfield, MO, Carolyn Evanovich (Evan) of Pittsburgh, PA and Katrinka Arthaud (Brent) of Sutton, MA; sister, Renee Holloway; sisters-in-law, Ruth Foreman and Ann Foreman; nine grandchildren, Ryan Humphreys (Becca), Johnathan Humphreys (Margaret), Laura Hulse (Tim), Blake Foreman, Jayci Foreman, Derrick Evanovich, Devan Evanovich, Taylor Arthaud and Lauren Arthaud; eight great-grandchildren, Zara Humphreys, Xavier Humphreys, Aziel Humphreys, Bonnie Humphreys, Arora Humphreys, Samson Hulse, Lydia Hulse, and Skylar Stafford; and thirty-three nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Foreman was preceded in death by ten siblings, Calvin Foreman (Dorothy), Allen Foreman (Mildred), Paul "Mac" Foreman (Helen), Mary Ruth Burris (Dan), Robert Foreman, Helen Grimstad (Leif), Benjamin Foreman (Mary), John Joseph Foreman, Thomas Foreman and George "Willie" Foreman.
Phillip graduated from Rensselaer High School in the class of 1943 and went on to further his education at Hannibal LaGrange College. He went on to honorably serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. After returning from service, Phillip completed his A.B. degree at Hannibal LaGrange College and then Washington University where he graduated in 1949, with his B.A.degree. From 1949 to 1951, he attended Missouri University and graduated with a Psychology degree. Dr. Foreman continued his education from 1953 to 1955 at the Missouri University School of Medicine then Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Foreman completed his rotating internship at Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO where he also completed his General Surgery Residency. He received his Missouri State Medicine license in 1955.
Dr. Foreman was a well-known and beloved surgeon for The Hannibal Clinic (1960-2005), the former Levering Hospital and former St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Hannibal Regional Hospital until his retirement.
Dr. Foreman was very dedicated to his profession. He served on the American Board of Surgery (1961 - retirement), American College of Surgeons (1964 - retirement), a charter member of the Missouri Chapter of the American College of Surgeons (1967 - retirement), was the district cancer Liaison, past district chairman of American College of Surgeons, medical advisor for the M.E.N.T. and E.M.T. training courses, past councilor for the Missouri State Surgical Society, member of the board of directors for the American Cancer Society, past member of the Board of Governors for Missouri University Medical Alumni Association, medical advisor for the local Cancer Society, past president of Marion, Ralls and Shelby counties Medical Society, member of the A.M.A., former Chief of Staff (11 years) and Chief of Surgery at Levering Hospital and former staff member at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Dr. Foreman took pride in being able to go on medical mission trips with his daughter Nancy for over 10 years to Honduras, and once to Tanzania. He also enjoyed going on trips with the Missouri Union Presbyterian Disaster Committee helping rebuild communities. Some of the missions he helped out on were Hurricane Katrina and Sandy.
Away from his busy work life, Dr. Foreman was very active and committed to his community. He was known for his voice as a charter member of the Mark Twain Men's Chorale and even sang in Carnegie Hall, and past board member of the Community Chest, and a member of the Hannibal Lions Club in which he helped organize and run the Amblyopia Screening in the Hannibal Public School System for several years. In 2017, Dr. Foreman was awarded the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Pacesetter award.
Dr. Foreman had great love for his family. He looked forward to family vacations visiting his wife's family in Boonville, NY. He also enjoyed his travels overseas with his wife by his side. To most people, Dr. Foreman was known as a loving, caring doctor, but to his family, he was known as a loving, caring husband, dad, papaw and great papaw that they will miss immensely.
Dr. Foreman was a lifelong and very active member of Big Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served as Elder.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Foreman's grandchildren.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John Clayton, Dr. Jim Mann, Dr. Eric Meidl, Dr. Patricia Hirner, Dr. Richard Ha and Dr. Michael Bukstein.
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Mark Twain Home Foundation or Hannibal LaGrange University, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Dr. Foreman's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
