Dr. Cardis W. Bryan, Jr. 83, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 10:22 PM, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
There will be no services at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later day.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Dr. Bryan was born June 2, 1938, in Dallas, Texas to Cardis W. Bryan, Sr. and Ruth Nelwyn Brown Bryan.
He was married to Stephanie Ann Chapman on August 31, 1958, at Walter Reed Army Chapel in Washington, DC. She survives.
Other survivors include his three children, Scott Bryan (Dawn) of St. Charles, MO, Ruth Anne Garner (Bob) of Hannibal, MO, and Heather Gunter (Mike) of Cincinnati, OH. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Patrick McFarling (Sarah), Kevin McFarling (Miranda), Robert McFarling (Kirsten), Eric Garner (Liz), Mark Garner (Samantha), Ashley Bryan (Cori), Lauryn Hartley, Kaitlyn Hartley, Bryson Gunter and Corbyn Gunter, 5 great grandchildren and one grandson in law; Ryan Dougherty (Trina).
He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Julia Elizabeth McFarling, one granddaughter, Meghan Dougherty and one son in law, Darin Hartley.
Dr. Bryan was very proud that he enlisted in the United States Army in 1958. Dr. Bryan served his country during the Vietnam era from 1958 to 1968. While serving, Dr. Bryan was stationed in Turkey much of his time working in army communications to recover information from Russian Satellites.
Later Dr. Bryan worked for Grumman Aerospace where he worked on both the Lunar Module and the Apollo Space Project. Dr. Bryan loved his work with the United States space program, and he authored many of the technical operations manuals used by the astronauts while in space for general operation and emergencies.
Dr. Bryan’s passion was his ministry, his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Pastoring churches throughout Missouri, Colorado, Kentucky, New York and Indiana for many years. A Southern Baptist minister, Dr. Bryan formerly pastored the Fifth Street Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO and the Friendly Baptist Church in Branson, MO.
An avid reader, Dr. Bryan enjoyed Christian books and also took pleasure in science fiction selections and movies. Dr. Bryan also enjoyed fishing and camping with his family, often taking them on adventures in their camper to the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. Bluegrass Christian music, trips with his wife, Stephanie and befriending and feeding animals and wildlife in his neighborhood were a few of Dr. Bryan’s favorites. Dr. Bryan also previously taught at Hannibal La-Grange University. Most of all Dr. Bryan cherished his faith and his family. He always looked forward to the moments he could minister to others and share time with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
