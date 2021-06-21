Kirksville, Mo. Douglas L. Tyler Jun 21, 2021 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Douglas Lance Tyler, 59, of Kirksville, Mo., died June 19, 2021, at his home. Services with military honors will be 10:30 a.m., June 23, at Grace Covenant Baptist Church in Hannibal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kirksville Douglas Lance Tyler Hannibal Mo. Military Honors Grace Covenant Baptist Church Recommended for you Trending Now Helen K. Lewellen Herman N. McFall Perry campground welcomes back visitors Herman N. McFall, Jr. City council to again consider issuing Hannibal bypass support letter Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView