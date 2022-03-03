Dottie McMein, formerly Dorothy Jane Settles, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2022, at the age of 96.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Dottie was born in Hannibal, MO on February 11, 1926, the daughter of Andrew (Jack) and Lenna Settles. She was the widow of Richard Stillwell McMein. Dottie moved from Hannibal to St. Louis in 1966 and then to Belton, MO in 1975.
Dottie retired in 1988 as the Executive Director of the Girl Scout Council of Greater St. Louis, having served that Council for 21 years. Prior to moving to St. Louis, Dottie was a Field Director for the Becky Thatcher Area Girl Scout Council in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include two sons — William (Jan) of Kansas City, MO and Fred of Maplewood, MO — three grandchildren — Christy Lightfoot (Richard) of Archie, MO, Craig McMein (Juliann) of Raymore, MO and Stacey McMein of Overland Park, KS — and two Great-Granddaughters — Madeleine McMein and Isabelle Lightfoot. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary K. Howell. She is also survived by nieces and nephews including Mary Gibbons of Hannibal, MO, Julie Collins of Canton, MO, Jack Howell of Lee’s Summit, MO and Joe Howell of Minneapolis, MN, and some very dear friends in St. Louis.
Dottie loved to travel abroad and spend winters in Florida. She was a life-long avid bridge player and enjoyed playing blackjack and bingo with her friends at Carnegie Village in Belton, MO where she lived the last 16 years. Dottie loved watching sports, especially St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Rams football when the team was in St. Louis.
She was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, 2300 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146.
Funeral arrangements by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel, Hannibal, MO. Cremation arrangements by Heartland Funeral Home and Crematorium, Raytown, MO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.