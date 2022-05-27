Dorothy Y. Yarbrough, 87, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Per Dorothy’s request no services will be held, and her family will celebrate her life privately.
Dorothy was born November 30, 1934 in Hannibal, MO to George F. and Essie Large. She was married to Francis William Yarbrough on February 20, 1951 also in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include one son, Thomas L. Yarbrough; three grandchildren, Melissa (Rusty) Wells, Andrew (Amanda) Yarbrough and Michelle (Jose) Nevarez; four great-grandchildren, Shelby Heathman, Angel Reynolds, Cecil Bastian and Abigail Yarbrough; three great-great grandchildren, Emery, Paisley and Liam and one brother, Herb (Donna) Large.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Francis William Yarbrough; two sons, Donald W. Yarbrough and David G. Yarbrough; and her daughter-in-law, Leona E. Yarbrough.
Dorothy had many hobbies including; fishing, mushroom hunting, going to garage sales and having more fun than the law should allow. But her main priority in life was to take care of her family and would always make sure that her family had what they needed. She was always a generous person, witty and enjoyed her life to the fullest with a can do attitude that would never quit.
