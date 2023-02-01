Dorothy Marie (Fohey) Rogers

Dorothy Marie (Fohey) Rogers, 79, of Evans, Georgia, passed away on 22 December 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

Dorothy was born on 3 June 1943, the seventh of thirteen children, to Orval and Myranda Fohey. She lived and grew up near Hannibal, Missouri where she met Robert Rogers, and they were married on 16 December 1966.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.