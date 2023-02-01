Dorothy Marie (Fohey) Rogers, 79, of Evans, Georgia, passed away on 22 December 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Dorothy was born on 3 June 1943, the seventh of thirteen children, to Orval and Myranda Fohey. She lived and grew up near Hannibal, Missouri where she met Robert Rogers, and they were married on 16 December 1966.
Dorothy’s loved supporting her family and raising their only son James. In her spare time, she enjoyed working as a customer service representative for multiple financial institutions across her career. Dorothy was one of these unique individuals, she always met you with a smile and was genuinely happy to help others in meeting their goals. She passed on a legacy of truly selfless service placing others well-being before her own.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Myranda; her sisters, Eula Fern (Fohey) Hawkins and Erma Lee (Fohey) Fletcher; her brother Carl Fohey; her brothers-in-law, Edward Fletcher and Dane Rouse; Sister in-law Peggy (Engle) Fohey and granddaughter Kegly Renee Jones.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Robert, son James and his wife Robyn, her brothers, Charles, Gerald, Robert, Richard, Michael, Steven and Dennis; sisters, Barbara Rouse and Linda Akerson, and her grandchildren, Nicole and Nathan Rogers.
Dorothy cherished her pets and their love over the years, and it is for that reason the family asks that any memorials be given to your local Pet Rescue to help them care for and find homes for so many pets in need.
The family of Dorothy Rogers wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the great staff at Doctors Hospital for the great care in her final days.
Dorothy Rogers was cremated on 30 December 2022 at Platt’s Funeral Home in Evans, GA.
