Dorothy Mae Hufty

Dorothy Mae Sims Hufty, 100, of Paris passed away surrounded by family on April 23, 2022, while residing at Monroe Manor.
Dorothy was born November 3, 1921 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to Arch and Beulah (Harper) Sims. The family moved several times following her father’s profession of traveling salesman before returning to the family farm south of Hannibal, Missouri where her father ran a dairy farm.
She was educated in a one-room rural school in Flint Hill, MO during her primary years, but also attended school in St. Louis during the depression, living with her aunt. Dorothy returned to Hannibal where she graduated from High School in 1939. After high school, she attended business college.
Dorothy married Billy G. Hufty from rural Bowling Green, Missouri on July 15, 1943 at her family farm south of Hannibal. Dorothy and Bill were married for sixty-five years prior to his death on May 6, 2008. The family settled in Paris, Missouri in 1960 where Bill was manager of Case Power and Equipment.
Dorothy and Bill were blessed with three children; Bradley Hufty (Nana Tawney) Bowling Green, MO, Craig Hufty (Ellen Mitchell) Dardenne Prairie, MO and Joy Hufty Dodge (Brad Dodge) Perry, MO. Dorothy’s family consisted of her three children, eight grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters; Bernice Sims Adams (Mexico, MO) and Ruth Sims Jurgens (Hannibal, MO) and one nephew Bobby Adams (Mexico, MO).
Dorothy worked for Production Credit Association in Bowling Green and Hannibal for thirteen years prior to moving to Paris. In Paris she was employed by the Paris Savings Bank, later United Missouri Bank, and retired as Assistant Cashier following a twenty-five year career.
Dorothy was active in the community as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Paris Senior Citizens Volunteer (Meals on Wheels), Fifty year member and Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a Fifty year member of Beta Sigma Phi. She was an active supporter of Paris High School Athletics following her children and grandchildren. Dorothy was an active member of the First Christian Church in Paris serving as Deacon and Elder, and also as the financial secretary.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the First Christian Church of Paris. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the Church. Agnew Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Paris, MO or Paris Senior Center.
