Dorothy Mae Adams, Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma, friend, animal lover, babysitter to many, comedian at times, and so much more to so many, died at the age of 90 on October 16th, 2020 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO. A native-born Chicagoan, she was proud to spend the majority of her years in Hannibal MO and was fortunate enough to live in many different states such as California and Colorado throughout her life. Dorothy was born on December 24th, 1929 and was the beloved daughter of Hal & Helen Tucker (Herring)
Dorothy cherished her time with her family more than anything. She loved family get togethers and cooking for everyone. Some of her family’s favorite were her homemade rolls and noodles. She enjoyed the chaos of our family get togethers even if you saw her role her eyes and shake her head from time to time, it would always be followed up by a laugh. She always had us in hysterics as she told stories from that past with a comedic temperament that she did not even realize she had. She loved animals and had many throughout her lifetime. She was also a past board member for the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. She enjoyed the outdoors, reading old romance novels, drinking mountain dew, her famous pink lipstick (always), earrings, her homegrown tomatoes, crosswords, and playing cards.
Dorothy enjoyed her work as a family caretaker and babysitter for many years. She also contributed many years to Big Bear in Hannibal, where her proactive approach to discrimination against women in the workforce helped many women nationwide. Many remember her from her days at Ferns restaurant and Becky Thatcher restaurant. Dorothy’s careers led to lifetime friendships that she treasured.
Her proudest achievement was her role as a mother to four fortunate and grateful children, grandmother to six, great-grandmother to ten more, and great-great-grandmother to one. Her children are Michael Crane (Kim) of Hannibal, MO and Janice L. Crane of Jefferson City, MO, 5 grandchildren, Donald Crane, Jr., Brandy Flynn, Chrissy Crane, Lindsay Rothweiler, and Alex Meyer. Great grandchildren are Victoria, Zach, Christian, Kameron, Logan, Jaden, Keegan, Jacob, Jacquelynn and Dawson, 1 great great grandchild Adalynn, and nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons, Donald Ray Crane, Gregory Alan Crane, 1 grandson, Casey Crane and 2 brothers; Harold Tucker and Thomas Tucker. Also by her late husbands, Richard Crane and then AC Adams.
A Life Celebration and Memorial Service will be held for Dorothy at a future date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Dorothy was a Presbyterian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com