Dorothy Louise White, 83, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 1:07 AM Friday, January 15, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Private Funeral Services will be at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Wesley Foster will officiate.
Private Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Visitation will also be private.
If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation please wear a mask and practice all CO-VID 19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Dorothy was born September 11, 1937, in Monroe City, MO to Harold Franklin McGruder and Loretta White McGruder.
Survivors include her son, Gordon L. Fountain (Tammy) of Quincy, IL; her daughter, Sherri Riding (Monzell); 8 brothers and sisters: Margaret McGruder, Delores McGruder, Carla Sue Abbey, Jenny McGruder Harris, Georgia Clark (Stanley), Sammy McGruder (SueAnn), Vanessa McGruder and Franklin Wayne McGruder; 3 grandchildren: Niikira Fountain, Chaka Fountain, and Tamera Fountain; 3 great grandchildren: Rezza Cartmill, Jaya Lavery, and Joseph "JoJo" Lavery, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other special family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; 1 brother, Robert White; 1 sister, Martha Tate and her longtime companion of over 30 years, Lewis Cox.
Dorothy worked for many years at the Standard Printing Company in Hannibal. She also worked as a housekeeper for many area families and for several years enjoyed working with the families of Mr. Keithly and Dr. Memken. Dorothy also proudly operated “The Coffee Pot Restaurant” which she owned and was located at “the wedge” in Hannibal for several years.
Away from work Dorothy loved to spend time with her family. Dorothy has always had a special bond with her brothers and sisters. She helped to raise many of her younger siblings when her parents passed away in the 1960’s.
A bright and colorful personality, Dorothy usually announced her arrival at family gatherings with her signature “Heyyyyyy!!!!!!” Spending time in Frankford was always special for Dorothy. She enjoyed caring for her flowers and vegetable gardening. A wonderful baker, Dorothy made the best “light rolls” and she was famous for her homemade Christmas cookies always delivered in a special Christmas box. Old time westerns on TV, “The Young and the Restless” soap opera or the “Andy Griffith Show” were a few of Dorothy’s favorites to watch when she had time. Dorothy was also a lover of Blues music and enjoyed playing records from her vintage collection. Dorothy also liked to try her luck occasionally at the casino. Most of all Dorothy simply cherished the moments she was able to spend with her family and friends.
Dorothy’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care that was shown to their mother, grandmother and sister by the Hannibal Regional Hospital CO-VID Unit and Dr. Parikh.
Dorothy attended the 8th and Center Street Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Robert White Sr., Antonio McGruder, Marvin Abbey, Melvin McGruder, Marcus McGruder and Jacquez McGruder.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Regional Hospital COVID-19 Unit.
