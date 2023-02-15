Dorothy L. Thompson, 97, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:40 AM Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Dorothy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born October 29, 1925, in Hannibal, MO to Merle Cox and Pearl Kinsey Cox.
She was married to Elmer "Lefty" Thompson on May 5, 1951, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on September 19, 1995.
Other survivors include her daughter, Teri L. Thompson of Hannibal, MO, three grandchildren, Joseph Greenwood (Christine), Heather Rayl, Lindsey Campbell (Evan), seven great grandchildren, Joe Berry (Santana), Leslie Greenwood, Ryan Rayl (Crystina), Christopher Greenwood, Zach Rayl, Dante Campbell, and Athena Campbell; and six great great grandchildren, Madilynn Berry, Oliver Rayl, Nora Rayl, Liam Rayl, Maélea Berry, and Leo Zumwalt; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, 1 son, Danny Roche and 2 brothers, Harold Dean Cox and Carl Cox.
For over 35 years, Dorothy was the “heart” of Broadway Bar in Hannibal operating the bar seven days a week until her retirement in 2016. In her younger years Dorothy had also worked in area factories during World War II and also at White Star Laundry in Hannibal.
Away from work Dorothy loved to spend time with her family. Dorothy was the sweetest and the unconditional love she had for her family was endless. She enjoyed shopping trips around town and watching her favorite shows. Golden Girls, Jeopardy and The Wheel of Fortune were a few of Dorothy’s favorites. She was a wonderful cook and made the best homemade chili and vegetable soup. Known as “Miss Dorothy” to many, Dorothy had a kind heart and loved people. To know her was to love her, she touched so many lives. Dorothy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dorothy was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Joey Greenwood, Joe Berry, Christopher Greenwood, Evan Campbell, Zach Rayl, and Harvey Scott,
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or Beth Haven Nursing Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.