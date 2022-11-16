Dorothy J. Newlon, 92, of Hannibal, died November 16, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Services will be at 10 a.m., November 22, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., November 21, at the funeral home.
