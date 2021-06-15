Dorothy G. Green, 89, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:15 pm Monday, June 14, 2021 at Luther Manor Nursing Home, in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Bill Haffner and Rev. Martin Miller will officiate.
Burial will be at Kinderhook Cemetery in Kinderhook, IL.
Friends and Family are invited to a Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born May 21, 1932, in Rockport, IL to Albert Gerald Sapp and Lottie Juanita Wallace Sapp.
She was married to Roy A. Green on April 28, 1951 in Pittsfield, IL. He preceded her in death on October 28, 1993.
Other survivors include her 2 sons, Jackie Green of Hannibal, MO and Douglas Green (Brenda) of Hannibal, MO, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents, 1 son, Jerry Green, 2 sisters, Willeyene Kolb and Mildred Juanita Sapp, and 1 brother, Jack Sapp.
Professionally, Dorothy worked at Deters Dairy for many years. She also ran the counter and snack bar at Injun Joe Campground Opera House, as well as helping at the Gospel Shed, attending music and carry-in dinners.
Dorothy was a good cook, making the best banana bread and peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies. She was a Sunday School teacher and Steward, organizing many funeral dinners. Dorothy had a great sense of humor, never met a stranger and loved helping people when she was able. Her most enjoyable time was spent with grandchildren.
She attended the Riverview Nazarene Church in Hannibal, MO.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Tucker and his staff at the Center Clinic as well as the caregivers at Luther Manor and Community Loving Care Hospice. Everyone took such great care of Dorothy.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Green, Steven Green, Doc Sapp, Jill Miller, Steven Kelly and Joshua Young.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverview Nazarene Church.
