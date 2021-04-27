Dorothy E. Taliaferro Webb

Dorothy Elizabeth Taliaferro Webb, 94, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to so many. She was born February 3, 1927 in Hannibal, Missouri to Walter E. Taliaferro and Caroline Peters Taliaferro. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Caroline; her sister Helen; and her brothers Henry, Walter E. Jr., Guy, John, Harry, Thomas, Roy, Robert, and Gerald.
Dorothy leaves behind a daughter Elaine Rustman and her husband Sid; a grandson Jeffrey Deis, his wife Lisa, and their children Jacob and Amara; a granddaughter Jennifer Taylor, her husband William, and their children Hannah and Katherine; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
Growing up in Hannibal, Missouri, Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1944, was married and had a daughter Elaine, and later attended Hannibal LaGrange College, where she received a two-year Associates in Education degree in 1956. Dorothy then taught two years at Mills Creek School in rural Ralls County, Missouri. During this time, she was continuing her education and received her B.S. in Education from Culver Stockton College in 1959.
That same year, Dorothy and her daughter moved to Louisiana, Missouri, where she accepted a teaching position. She continued teaching in Louisiana for 30 years, most of those years dedicated to teaching junior high Language Arts. Dorothy was passionate about her teaching, treasured all her students, touched countless lives, and in some cases, generations.
Dorothy was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was also involved in her community. She loved volunteering at the Pike County Hospital gift shop, the Louisiana Historical Museum, as well as several nursing homes where she was often seen painting fingernails and reading to residents.
Gardening and flowers were Dorothy’s passion. She was happiest while working in her yard, which was well known for having constant blooms from spring through fall. Dorothy spread love and cheer by sharing her flowers with family, friends, and neighbors.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 29th at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 30th at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Louisiana. Burial for family members only will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, or the donor’s choice.