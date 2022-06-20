Dorothy E. Claggett

Dorothy Edwina Hoffstadt Claggett, 93, of Hannibal, passed away at 2:11AM on Friday, June 17, at Hannibal Regional Hospital, with her daughter Gretl by her side.
Visitation will be at 1PM, Wednesday, June 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal.
Funeral Services will follow at 2PM at the church. Pastor Eric Carlson will officiate. The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
She’ll be laid to rest next to her husband of 55 years, Dr. Hugh C. Claggett of Hannibal, who died in 2013. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Dorothy was born on April 27, 1929, the only child of Edwin G. Hoffstadt, a professional musician, and Alma C. (Tuty) Engelhardt Hoffstadt, an LPN. She married Dr. Hugh C. Claggett on July 21, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri. They had one daughter, Gretl (Gretchen) Claggett, who survives them, and has resided in New York City for more than three decades.
Other survivors include Ron Hoffstadt (Beverly), Betty Ray, Gil Claggett, Ron Claggett (Sherry), Diane Lytton (Jim), Sandie Storm, Marcia Hughes, plus a handful of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends Brad and Andrea Farr. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, parents, and husband.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in care of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ron Arnold, Gregory Hoffstadt, Darren Thompson, Larry McCluskie, Dana Ruhl, Lindell Shumake, and Lee Wedenhaupt. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ron Hoffstadt and Dick Jones.
Dorothy graduated from Zion Lutheran Grade School in 1942, was valedictorian of Palmyra High School's class of 1946, received her AS degree from Hannibal LaGrange College in 1948, and her BS degree with honors from Quincy College in 1950 with a biology major, and chemistry and philosophy minors. She attended St. Mary's Hospital School of Medical Technology, receiving her MT (ASCP) in 1951. She followed this profession for 24 years before changing careers midlife, becoming a Claims Technician with Hannibal's Department of Employment Security. She retired in 1993 after 19 years with the State of Missouri but remained active in the ARMSE organization for 29 years after retirement. Work aside, her “avocation” was theater. She was active in both Quincy and Hannibal Community Theaters, The Old Jail Players, and semi-professionally, performing 12 seasons of character work at the Ice House Theater, where, among other roles, she played Amanda in “The Glass Menagerie" and received standing ovations for her portrayal of Opal in “Everybody Loves Opal." Dorothy also spent countless years performing monologues for many area organizations and churches. She was active in St. John's Adult Choir and joined her husband, Hugh, a member of Fifth Street Baptist Church, in their cantatas. Even though she didn’t have many blood relatives, she was blessed with many friends from multiple generations and walks of life. One of her favorite things to do was visit her daughter Gretl in New York City, attending Broadway shows and musicals. She loved the song/poem, “I Am an Actress,” which ends: “Come what may, if there's a part for me to play, I'll play my part until my dying day.”
