Dorothy A. Tatman

Dorothy Adeline Tatman, age 95, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:20 pm Monday, October 17, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Barker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Dorothy's life will be held at 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Friday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Dorothy was born on July 28, 1927, in Ilasco, MO the daughter of Elmer Elwood and Nora Christina (Rouse) Smith.
She was united in marriage to Jim Tatman on August 4, 1945. He preceded her in death after 69 years and 11 months of marriage on July 10, 2015.
Survivors include four children, Jane Oyabu (Jerry) Honolulu, HI, Bob Tatman (Linda) of Hannibal, MO, Janet Lampton of Hannibal, MO and Jim Tatman (Carol) of New London, MO; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Shores (Andy), Bobby Tatman (Shenae), Jeff Lampton (Cyrus), Mike Tatman (Michelle), Julie Lampton (Jess), James Robert Tatman and Ben Tatman (Loren); five great-grandchildren, Hailey Schultz, Valle Tatman, Jackson Tatman, Makenzie Tatman and Riley Selsor; two great-great-grandchildren, Kayson Knight and Atreus Knight; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Mrs. Tatman was preceded in death by sixteen siblings.
Dorothy attended Monkey Run Elementary and graduated from Ilasco High School in 1945.
Mrs. Tatman was a homemaker all her life. She made sure that her family had three home cooked meals a day and always made sure there was a desert made from scratch to go with supper. She was known for her spaghetti, fried chicken, and famous pickles she canned out of the garden her husband raised every year. Dorothy was very talented at needle work, making original scrapbooks and raising astonishing flower beds. She was a long-time member of the Ilasco Historical Society.
Dorothy's biggest love was her family, she adored and cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Tatman, Jeff Lampton, Mike Tatman, Julie Lampton, James Robert Tatman and Ben Tatman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ilasco Historical Society, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Dorothy's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
