Dorothy A. Johnston, 98, of Hannibal, died at 3:59 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, in Hannibal. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, Mo. Friends and family are invited to Dorothy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Hannibal, Mo.
