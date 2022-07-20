Doris L. Virden, 86, of Charleston, Ill., died July 15, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Charleston. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., July 23, in Bethany Cemetery, Moweaqua, Ill. The Seitz Funeral Home of Moweaqua, Ill., is handling the arrangements.
Charleston, Ill.
