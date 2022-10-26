Doris J. Cumberlidge

Doris Jean Cumberlidge, 86, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 11:36 PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, November 4, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Jamey Dyke will officiate.
Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Doris's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Doris was born February 8, 1936, in Hannibal, MO to Eldred Almandinger and Leota Oltman Almandinger.
She was previously married to Bill Cumberlidge for 25 years. He survives.
Other survivors include her daughter, Kim Montgomery of Hannibal, MO; two grandchildren, Kristen Joyner (Dan Runnoe), and Lisbeth Montgomery of Hannibal, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dean Almandinger; sister, Darlene Golian; infant brother, Lyle Dale Almandinger; nephew, Charles Golian; niece, Jeannie Brown.
Professionally, Doris worked in local factories, retail, and most recently at the Hannibal Dry Cleaners.
Doris enjoyed playing bingo, playing rummy, and going to the casino to play the slot machines. Gardening, bird watching, and dancing were a few Doris's favorite things. She liked watching games shows, America's Got Talent, The Voice, and Days of Our Lives and listening to music, especially Dolly Parton and Elvis. Above all, Doris loved and cherished her family and will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be Aiden Baxter, Dan Runnoe, Kenneth Joyner, Steve Golian, Richard Duckworth, Jeremy Shoemate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
