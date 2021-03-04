Doris I. (Smith) Hathaway, 86, of Palmyra, passed away at 5:00 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home in Palmyra, MO.
A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM Monday, March 8th, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. Pastor Carl Helmuth will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO. The funeral service will be live streamed through Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Follow the link on their obituary page or go to ( https://my.gather.app/family/doris-i-smtih-hathaway) The live stream will start shortly before the service begins and will be available on our website.
Friends and Family are invited to Doris’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday, March 8th, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel.
Doris was born November 28, 1934, in Marion County, Missouri to Charles and Vadia Grunwalt Smith. She was married to Carl Hathaway on February 22, 1953 in Warren, MO. They recently celebrated 68 wonderful years of marriage.
Survivors include her husband Carl Hathaway of Palmyra, MO; children Carlene (Danny) Christy and Marvin (Wuanita) Hathaway; brother Henry Smith; sister Elizabeth Holden; grandchildren Jessica (Keith) Robinson, Jason (Teresa) Christy, Jenny Christy, Adair (Keri Berry) Hathaway, Heather (Andy) Utterback; numerous great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Doris was preceded in death by her Parents, two brothers Russell Smith and Roy Smith, and brother in-law Roger Holden of St. Louis.
Doris was a housewife and mother who was passionate about cooking and baking. She was famous for her pies, coconut cream, was her favorite as well as her homemade donuts. She worked as a waitress and cook at Mom’s cafe, Faxon’s Cafe, Deters Dairy, and retired from the Palmyra School district in 1970 as a school cook. She also loved working in the food stand at the Kahoka Bluegrass Festival. Her other hobbies included working in her garden, crocheting beautiful items for her family, friends, and charity auctions, and of course cooking for her church.
Throughout her lifetime she attended Pea Ridge Community Church, Pleasant Hill Baptist, and Warren Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Adair Hathaway, Andy Utterback, Jason Christy, Greg Drebes, Clifton Eagan, Jessica Robinson, Jenny Christy, and Heather Utterback.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or Pea Ridge Community Church.
