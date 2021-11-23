Dora L. Dolbeare, 83, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:59 AM, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Samuel Taylor Cemetery in Rockport, Illinois.
Friends and Family are invited to Dora's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
Dora was born November 11, 1938, in Cincinnati Township, Illinois to Lewis Smith and Dorothy Jewel Personette Smith.
Dora was married to Everett L. Dolbeare on December 8, 1956 in New Canton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 23, 1997.
Survivors include her children, Jill L. Bailey (Jeff) of Hannibal, Missouri, Jamie L. Bower (Bryan) of Barry, Illinois and Brandon L. Dolbeare of Hannibal, Missouri; 1 special friend, Donnie Willett of Springfield, Missouri; brother, James L. Smith (Kathryn) of New Canton, Illinois; sister, Helen Sittermann of Quincy, Illinois; grandchildren, Meredith Summers (Josh), Taylor Armour (Jordan), Calen Bailey, Logan Bower and McCanna Dolbeare; 1 great granddaughter, Lennox Armour; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Johnny Smith and Lawrence Smith; brother-in-law, Roland Sittermann; and sister-in-law, Patricia Smith.
Dora was a retiree of Hannibal Carbide, where she worked as the shipping clerk for 20 years. She was a Methodist, by faith. Dora loved being outside in nature, tending to her petunias, geraniums and plants or sitting on her porch swing. She enjoyed going shopping and decorating for her favorite holiday, Christmas. When she was relaxing at home, she could be found doing a word search, reading country magazines or watching Cardinals baseball and rooting for Yadi. She also loved watching movies on the Hallmark Channel. Dora was an amazing cook, with the family favorite being her German chocolate cake. Her grandchildren always held a special place within her heart and she loved being a grandma. Family was all that really mattered to Dora and her sweet presence will be forever missed by her many loved ones.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Douglass Community Services for Toys for Tots.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
