Donna Sue Lewis, age 83, of Kansas City, MO formerly of Chillicothe, MO passed away at 6:51 am Sunday, January 10, 2021, at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff.
Private graveside services and burial will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Donna was born on August 16, 1937, in Hannibal, Missouri the daughter of Dwight Willard and Pauline Annabelle (Salter) Rarden.
She was married to The Honorable Kenneth R. Lewis. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2016.
Survivors include her three children and their spouses, Julie Strasheim and husband James of Lincoln, NE, Thomas Lewis and wife Debbie of Lee’s Summit, MO and William Lewis and wife Natalie of Liberty, MO; six grandchildren, Ben (Laura) Strasheim, Alex (Katie) Strasheim, Sarah Lewis, Ross Lewis, Zachary Lewis and Jacob Lewis; and sister-in-law, Judy Rarden of Orlando, FL
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Paul Rarden.
Donna graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1955. After marriage to Kenneth, Donna worked as a homemaker helping raise her children.
Being with her family was Donna’s biggest love. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and special occasions and cherished the time spent with them. In her free time she enjoyed sewing.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
