Donna S. Thomure

Donna Sue Thomure, 75, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:09 AM, Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 24, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Donna's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the funeral home.
Private burial will be at a later date at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Donna was born February 27, 1948, in Hannibal, MO to Franklin "Frank" Chaney and Dorothy Whitaker Chaney.
She was married to Darrell Thomure on April 16, 1966, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2009.
Survivors include her three children, Kent Thomure (Kathy) of New London, MO, Darren Thomure of Hannibal, MO, and Kimberly Majors (Keith) of Perry, MO; her sister, Patty Hensley of Hannibal, MO; five grandchildren, Corey Thomure, Kyle Thomure, Courtney Edwardson (Thaddeus), Clayton Majors (Katie Manzke), and Chloe Majors (Jacob Eskina); six great grandchildren, Sarah, Skylynn, Cohen, Tanner, Tucker, and Thaddeus VanKent. Also surviving are several brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Carolyn Craven, and Marilyn Chaney, one great granddaughter, Charlee Elizabeth and several brothers in law and sisters in law.
Many years ago, Donna’s first job was as a waitress at the Becky Thatcher restaurant. She later went on to work at Watlow for 20 years and then joined Dura Automotive for many years and later retired from. In her retirement, Donna enjoyed bartending at the Hannibal VFW Post #2446 for nine years.
Donna’s family was her world. She loved to host family Holidays and nothing warmed her heart more than to have all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren together. Road trips with her sister with no particular destination in mind were always full of fun and adventure. An occasional visit to the casino to play the slots or some scratch off lottery tickets were a few of Donna’s favorites. A wonderful cook, Donna made the best homemade mac and cheese, potato salad and oatmeal cookies. Old time country music, Donna’s favorite soap opera, “Days of Our Lives” and game shows like “The Wheel of Fortune” brought Donna pleasure. Most of all Donna cherished her family and she always looked forward to the moments they shared.
Donna was Baptist by faith and attended Southside Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Corey Thomure, Kyle Thomure, Clayton Majors, Thaddeus Edwardson, Jacob Eskina, and Keith Majors.
Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Thomure, Courtney Edwardson, and Chloe Majors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
