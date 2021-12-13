Donna S. Culp

Our beloved Donna Sue Culp lost her battle with COVID-19 at 8:16 a.m. on December 11, 2021 attended physically by her youngest sister Carla Mickels and spiritually by her husband of 47 years Robert Culp, daughter Janie McAfee (Casey), son Robert Culp, II, daughter Kaitlyn Darnell, sisters Brenda King and Pam DeLaPorte, brother James Lennox (Debbie Maher), mother-in-law Mary Culp, in-laws Charles and Cindy Culp, Joe and Kathy Culp, grandsons Jacob and Caleb McAfee and Brayden Culp, granddaughter Baylee Culp (Kelvin McPike), great-granddaughter Ka'Myla McPike, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was born in Hannibal, Missouri on June 18, 1957, to Donald and Ruby Lennox. She married her one and only love Robert Culp on September 28, 1974. She was the ultimate wife and mother, biological or otherwise, and the most adored aunt imaginable.
Donna could and did do so much for family. She used her many various talents to help others tirelessly. She could make anything from Halloween costumes to baby blankets to wedding dresses. She was a great cook; she made the most amazing yeast rolls the whole family demanded at every gathering. She was an artist at heart and could paint and draw beautifully.
Donna had a knack for working with children and helped rear many during her years working in childcare. She also lovingly cared for the elderly as an activities director at a local nursing home. No matter the situation, she assumed the role of caretaker.
Donna brought comfort to everyone around her. She demonstrated the love of Jesus to everyone she encountered, especially to her family, who will miss her fiercely until reunited with her in heaven.
To honor Donna's final wishes, there will be no services, but condolences may be made to the family on Donna's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com.
