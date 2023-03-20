Donna R. Miller, 78 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:06 PM, Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Wayne LaForce will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Donna’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the funeral home.
Donna was born on August 14, 1944, in Hannibal, MO to Thomas D. Willis and Naomi F. Johnson Willis.
She was married on April 9, 1976, in Hannibal, MO to Larry W. Miller. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2018.
Also preceding Donna in death were her parents and her brothers and sisters: Norma Willis, Jim Willis and Tom Willis and one son, Timothy Armour, a grandchild, Devon Crabill and two great grandchildren, Tess Lynn Ann Lindhorst and Miles Adams.
Survivors include seven children: Melody Johnston (John), Jenny LaForce, Carol Jamison (Steve), Tammy Caldwell (Brian), Trenton Armour (Michelle), Tina Ward (Donnie) and Sarah Pritchett (Jason); 18 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Professionally, Donna was a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell Telephone company for many years. She was later a 1-800 telephone operator for AT&T telephone company until her retirement.
Away from work, Donna was an avid reader. She enjoyed reading her Bible and daily devotional and journaling her thoughts. Crossword puzzles, card games and working jig saw puzzles were some of Donna’s favorites. Donna enjoyed visiting with friends over a meal and cup of coffee at Logue’s Restaurant or Country Kitchen sometimes. Donna’s fun spirit is well remembered in her spontaneous love for dancing to oldies or for her legendary Christmas and Halloween parties. Short trips to check out the changing of the leaves in the fall or to visit a nearby Amish village were times enjoyed by Donna. Most of all Donna cherished the times she shared with her family and friends the most. Donna especially took pride in the very special relationship she shared with her grandson, Peyton Pritchett.
Donna was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
Pallbearers will be Peyton Pritchett, Taylor Pritchett, John W. Johnston, Chandler Waelder, Chase Jamison and Austin Ward.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mason Ward, Evan Jamison, Jason Pritchett, John Johnston, Donnie Ward, Brian Caldwell, Doug Bowen, Sean Armour and Ethan Armour.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.