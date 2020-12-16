Donna M. Reeves, 60, of Hannibal, passed away at 8:12 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday December 22, 2020 at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Andrew Barlow will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Donna’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday December 21, 2020 at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.
Donna was born March 12, 1960 in Hannibal, MO to Herman Eugene “Bud” and Elsie Mae Dodd Sanderson. She was married to Karl Reeves on July 20, 1979 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Survivors include her mother, Elsie Mae Sanderson, husband, Karl Reeves of Hannibal, MO, her daughter Karla Jo Ellison (Richie Ellison) of Hannibal, MO, son Woody Reeves (Katie Felde) of Palmyra, MO, two brothers Danny Sanderson, Herman “Bucky” Sanderson both of Hannibal MO, sister Debbie Seabaugh of Hannibal, MO, grandchildren Destiny, Tyler, Rylan, Ayden, Andilynn, Elijah, Delilah, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Donna was preceded in death by her Father, father in-law Woodrow W. Reeves, and mother in-law Bonnie Jean Reeves.
Donna retired from the Hannibal Police Department after 30 years of service, where she served as office manager and court administrator.
Her grandchildren’s #1 Cheerleader, Donna could often be heard cheering on her grandchildren at their activities. Camping with her family a Shelbina Lake were special moments that Donna enjoyed. Trips to Hawaii, Florida, South Dakota and the Carolinas were also adventures that Donna took pleasure in. Bluegrass music, dinners at Red Lobster and Hallmark Christmas movies were also a few of Donna’s favorites. Most of all she cherished her family and always looked forward to their time together.
Pallbearers will be Richard Tharp, Chris Tharp, Kris Tharp, Mason Tharp, Tyler Kincaid, Richie Ellison, Jerry Barger, and Woody Reeves.
Donna was a member of the Hannibal Free Methodist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Donna was a strong support of the Alzheimer’s Association and participated in their annual awareness walk often. She was also a donor advocate, being a transplant recipient herself, she was proud to support the gift of life.
