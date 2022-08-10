Donna Lou House, 63, of Monroe City, Mo., passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2022, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.
She was born Jan. 18, 1959, in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of L. Earl and Nevah (Spence) Sutton.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Donna Lou House, 63, of Monroe City, Mo., passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2022, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.
She was born Jan. 18, 1959, in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of L. Earl and Nevah (Spence) Sutton.
She married the love of her life, Jim House, May 23, 1998 (24 years).
Donna Lou attended Palmyra High School, Palmyra, Mo. Donna Lou had her own cleaning business for 40 plus years. She worked in the food industry, becoming the Food Service Director of a major catering company.
Donna Lou enjoyed cooking and had numerous secret recipes. She loved to decorate for Christmas and Halloween every year. She enjoyed deer hunting first with her dad and then later on in life with her husband. Donna Lou enjoyed motorcycle riding and was a member of R.O.R.R. motorcycle organization, becoming one of the first female presidents. She liked designing projects and then she would have her husband build them.
Donna Lou was very outspoken to a fault but quick with a grin. She loved a good argument. She was famous for her hillbilly twang and her O.C.D. She never knew a stranger. Donna Lou was always the first to help people and animals. She looked at life as one great adventure.
She is survived by her husband, James E. House, of the home; nephews, Sam (Tonja) Sutton, Matt (Tabitha) Sutton, Sidney (Ally) Sutton and David Allen Cate; nieces, Susan (Bryan) South, Tracy Sutton, Stacy Sutton, Kim Roberts and Stephanie (Les) Eaton; and sisters-in-law, Liz Sutton and Suzie Sutton. She is also survived by numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews, which made her feel older every day, and two special friends, Bridgette Potterfield and Regan Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L. Earl Sutton and Nevah (Spence) Sutton; brothers, H. Dean Sutton and Gary W. Sutton; sisters, Earlene Roberts and Darlene Peck; brother-in-law, Jim (Bubby) Roberts; niece, Kelly Mae Roberts; and her father-in-law, Dan House.
Graveside cremation services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday 12, 2022, at the Little Union Cemetery, Route 168, Palmyra, Mo. The Rev. Dwayne Larenson will officiate. Visitation will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday until time of services at the cemetery. There will be a family gathering at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Monroe City, Mo. following the graveside services to celebrate Donna Lou's life. Casual attire has been requested to be worn by everyone attending.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City, Mo. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.
To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donna Lou House, please visit the Sympathy Store at shorturl.at/HILQW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.