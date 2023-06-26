Donna Jean Setterberg, age 93, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:21 am Friday, June 23, 2023, at her home.
Graveside service and burial will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pastor Kim Parker will officiate.
The family is being served by the Grand View Funeral Home.
Miss Setterberg was born on December 31, 1929, in Hannibal the daughter of Harold Clyde and Hazel Jordan Setterberg. She was preceded in death by her parents and maternal grandparents James Eugene and Nellie Phillips Jordan.
Survivors include numerous cousins living throughout the United States.
Miss Setterberg was a Registered Nurse. She was a graduate of Hannibal High School, St. Louis City Hospital Nursing School, the University of Missouri and Washington University, St. Louis. She retired in 1988 after working for the Veteran's Administration Hospital in St. Louis and Columbia for thirty-two years.
After retirement, Miss Setterberg moved back to Hannibal in retirement in a forty year absence to have a 1844 historic home restored.
Miss Setterberg was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Hannibal. She served as Finance Secretary, co-chairman of the Food pantry and sang in the choir for a number of years. Other groups she was active in at one time were the Hannibal Garden Club, Northeast Missouri Forestry Advisory Council, Continental Cement Citizens Advisory Council, Marion County Historical Society, and Friends of Historic Hannibal. She rescued many stray cats and was true feline advocate. She was also an avid gardener.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the NEMO Humane Society, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Donna's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com.
